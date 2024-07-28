OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Paraskevi Antonakos, lovingly known as “Pat”, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 17, 2024, at the graceful age of 92.

Born in Danielson, Conn. on June 23, 1931 to Vasiliki and Konstantinos Solomos, who immigrated from Patra, Greece, she grew up with two sisters Alice and Anna. At 18, she spent a summer working as a waitress in Old Orchard Beach where she met her future husband, Christos Antonakos.

From humble means, Paraskevi and Christos became successful business people, operating two restaurants, along with several fast-food stands. With the aid of her surviving children Jetta Antonakos, Charles Antonakos, Peter Antonakos and Georgia “Gigi” Antonakos Reynolds, she dedicated tremendous labor to servicing her loyal customers throughout all seasons and holidays for over 50 years.

Her establishments were well known landmarks, recognized as The Roundup in Old Orchard Beach and The Colonial Hut which was later named Christo’s in Biddeford. She nearly worked round the clock during the “peak of the busy season” in the awe of her employees, customers and family as they witnessed amazing fortitude. Often realizing her appearance from not having time to get her hair done she would repeatedly claim, “I am beautiful no matter how I look!” Her reputation servicing her community was well deserved as the Queen of Banquet Feasts and Parties. Thousands of people may be regarded as fortunate to have sat in her restaurant or at her table enjoying the service and loving attention to detail she gave as they enjoyed her passion for entertaining. Yet, each one of her children will not hesitate to share that she was there for them and showed great love in service to their individual needs.

Although she didn’t fully retire until her 80s, she chose Florida for her final chapter, and named it her “No Stress Zone.”

She is survived by her grandchildren Sophia Wallace, Thomas Wallace, Christina Antonakos-Wallace, Panagiotis Antonakos, and Alex Antonakos Coupe; her great-grandchildren Nico, Myrina, Julian and Sami; many nieces, nephews; and beloved friends.

As her community says goodbye to Pat, we can all imagine her fun-loving spirit enjoying the feast of all feasts in Heaven.

Liturgy and prayers for extended Antonakos family, grandparents, parents, children, nieces, nephews, cousins and all who are related will be held at The Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco on Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

