SANIBEL, Fla. – William Gammon Lindquist passed away July 11, 2024, with his loving wife, Diane, by his side.

Bill was born in Lewiston on July 3, 1929, to Richard Leonard Lindquist and Gladys Rachel (Gammon) Lindquist. His father was a first-generation Swedish-American (whose parents had both immigrated from Sweden) and his mother had deep roots in Maine (the Libbeys and the Gammons). Bill was a proud Mainer and Swede.

Bill graduated from Governor Dummer Academy (now known as the Governor’s Academy) in Byfield, Mass. in 1948. He loved GDA, the friends he made, and the teachers and coaches who helped shape his future. He then attended the University of Maine where he played football for four years and was a proud member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. It was at the University of Maine that he met his future wife, Dorris Mayne. Bill and “Dorrie” were devoted lifelong active members of the University of Maine class of 1952. Bill was a 1980 recipient of the University’s “Block M Award” recognizing his deep commitment to his alumni class. In September of last year, Bill was inducted into the University of Maine’s Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 1951 Football Team, which won the Yankee Conference Championship that year. Bill was also a member of UMaine’s ROTC program.

With the war ongoing in Korea, upon graduation he was assigned to Fort Benning in Georgia. He and Dorrie were married in the base chapel. He was soon reassigned to Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Wash. where he trained troops being deployed to Korea. Bill was commissioned as a second lieutenant and obtained the rank of first lieutenant. Bill’s military service was a source of pride his entire life.

Bill and Dorrie’s first daughter, Linda, was born at the base hospital in Tacoma, Wash.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army they returned home to Maine where they welcomed their second daughter, Leslie. Bill and Dorrie provided their daughters with wonderful childhood experiences and memories, most of which revolved in and around the Maine Woods. They were “at camp” whenever possible. With the exception of his time in the Army, Bill spent every summer of his life experiencing, enjoying and loving the Maine woods.

Bill was president of W.H. Gammon Company in Lewiston from 1955 to 1976. His grandfather founded the company in 1909 and it manufactured wooden fixtures for retail stores. He served as a director on the boards of Northeast Bank and Peoples Bank (serving Peoples as it’s board chairman) in Lewiston for many years. Upon retirement he and Dorrie began dividing their time between the Rangeley region in Maine and Sanibel Island in Florida. They loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Dorrie passed away in 2012 just after they celebrated 59 years of marriage. Bill was a devoted and loving caregiver in her final years.

In 2015 he would find love again. He and Diane Badalich were introduced by their mutual friend, Martha, and friendship quickly turned to love. They were married in November of 2016 in front of family and close friends and began a wonderful adventure together. Both their worlds expanded and as they often said, “two lonely people were lonely no more”. Diane visited Maine for the first time and enjoyed many summers there. Bill joined Diane’s large family and he soon found himself enjoying family gatherings and reunions centered in Wisconsin. They created a wonderful life together at their home on Sanibel Island. Diane was by his side always but never more so as in his final weeks and months as cancer took its toll.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Diane Lindquist; his daughters Linda Fuller (Bob) of Cumberland Foreside, and Leslie McMullin (Steve) of Ashland, Va. and Kennebago; his grandchildren, Emily Carroll (Mark) of Crozet, Va., Kyle McMullin (Lynn) of Newport News, Va. and William Fuller (Ally) of Cumberland Foreside; and great-grandchildren, Austin and Andrew Carroll, Caroline and Nate McMullin and Kit Fuller; his stepchildren, Jeff Badalich (Seana) of Madison, Wis., Gregg Badalich (Kelly) of Thiensville, Wis., Stephanie Jackson (Tim) of Shoreview, Minn., and Paul Badalich (Jane Heisel) of Anchorage, Alaska; and step-grandchildren, Alina Badalich of San Francisco, Calif., Dante Badalich of Duluth, Minn. and Jackson (Natalie) Badalich of Coloma, Mich., Connor (Emma) and Logan Badalich of Denver, Colo., Garrett (Kali) Badalich of Menasha, Wis., Luke and Audrey Jackson of Shoreview, Minn. and Johanna and William Badalich of Anchorage, Alaska.

Bill is also survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ron (Joanne) Maerz of Deerfield, Wis., Arthur (Jan) Maerz, Edgerton, Wis., Joseph (Sue) Maerz of Stoughton, Wis., Leon (Barbara) Maerz of Evansville, Wis., Michael (Bonnie) Maerz, Stoughton, Wis., Lois Robinson of Janesville, Wis., Barbara (David) Nennig, Green Bay, Wis., Susan Clark of Stoughton, Wis., Carol (Tom) Murray of Sun Prairie, Wis., Mary Jo (David) Seiter of Phoenix, Ariz., the late Wayne (Sandra) Maerz of Stoughton, Wis., the late Cliff (Patty) Maerz of Stoughton, Wis., and the late Dennis (Sue) Maerz of Stoughton, Wis.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to

Hope Hospice,

Hope Development Dept.,

9470 HealthPark Circle,

Fort Myers, FL 33908

or visit: MoreHope.org

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous