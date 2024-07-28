A “buff” background (the light beige Washington chose for his troops’ uniforms) with a “proper” pine tree in the center and a blue five point star in the upper corner. That’s how the legislation described the original Maine state flag when it was adopted in 1901. It superbly depicted our beautiful home, the Pine Tree State. It still does. White pines fill our bucolic landscape. The heavenly star reflects our motto: the Latin “Dirigo” or “I lead,” like the North Star followed by travelers for millennia and by escaping slaves following the Underground Railroad to Canada.

Just eight years later, the Legislature, by then filled with Union veterans of the Civil War, opted to replace this perfect flag with one derived from regimental flags these men had fought under. About 20 other states did the same. (The 1909 Maine flag is barely distinguishable from the Vermont flag, for example; to prove the point, I brought a Vermont flag to the hearing on my bill. No one noticed my “gaffe.”)

Can you recite what’s on our current flag? You may recall a hardy fisherman and farmer, but what are they holding? What about that awkwardly sitting moose? What are the words at the top and bottom? How about the meaningless squiggles here and there?

After I introduced my bill five years ago to replace the current flag with the 1901 version, I went to a fifth grade class in my town to test my theory. I asked the students to draw both versions. They struggled with the complicated 1909 design but had no trouble with the earlier one. I then asked them to explain their preference. With the wisdom of not-quite babes, their essay declared:

“Imagine! Having a flag that everyone knows … Let’s make it happen … The original flag is easy to draw. Our current flag has too much detail. We shouldn’t have words that only a few understand on a state flag. Also the moose … looks more like a bunny … A flag should have easy symbols to remember … We were amazed by the simple beauty of [the 1901] flag. Some of our classmates didn’t realize that we even have a state flag … A flag should be memorable and stand for everyone … It is welcoming like the great people who live here are.”

On the November ballot, you will be asked to decide whether to replace the 1909 flag with the original one. In a separate online contest (now concluded), Mainers also weighed in on several versions. Should the flag resemble the few remaining 1901 flags, which depict a life-like pine with roots and irregular branches? (Arguably, that’s what legislators in 1901 meant by “proper.”) Or should it follow a stylized version favored by contemporary designers – stacked triangles that are easy to sew or draw? The result of the informal contest will be announced in August, but it is not binding. A nonpartisan advisory committee will make a recommendation to the secretary of state, who will decide which version appears on the November ballot.

Picking a state flag design may seem frivolous in these fraught times. To those who say we have more important matters to consider, I say, “Absolutely!” particularly in this momentous election year. But people have died defending their flag. Those bits of cloth speak forcefully to our self-image. Similarly, the American flag stirs the heart not only for historic and patriotic reasons, but because it, too, is simple and beautiful.

As for whether the 1901 flag is a good design, not just fifth graders have already spoken. The design is now ubiquitous. Without a concerted campaign of any sort, the flag now flies on homes and businesses throughout Maine; the image appears on mugs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, aprons, earrings, drawer pulls and myriad other things.

Flag experts (vexillogists) agree that simplicity is the key to a good flag. It should have no more than three colors, no words, be easily recognized from a distance and symbolize what it represents. Bingo. Somehow, without a vexillogist, the 1901 legislators hit the nail on its head. So did Betsy Ross.

“Brand” is a newer, commercial concept. Having symbols synonymous with a place or thing is good for business. If you see a pine tree and blue star, you (and customers) will think Maine. It is a useful shorthand and sends a reassuring message about what is important here. It has already become iconic. Most important, it reflects our values and the unique beauty of our home.

