The corner of Fletcher and Main was busy on July 27 with Kennebunk’s annual Blueberry Festival and book sale taking up residence for the day. Patrons were able to browse original crafts in the many tents set up on the lawn between First Parish Church and Kennebunk Free Library. The festival also included blueberry pie, blueberry buckle, crab rolls, lemon gelato, vegan wraps, hot dogs and beverages.

