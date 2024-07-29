David Dichard, 69, of New Gloucester, Maine, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 6, 2024.

He was born in Saco, Maine, on Nov. 15, 1954, to George and Letha (Harlow) Dichard. He attended Saco schools until his family moved to Shrewsbury, Massachusetts , graduating from Shrewsbury High School in 1973.

After graduation, he attended college then began a career in sales in Long Island, New York, where he met his first wife, Laura Palmer. After her death , Dave returned to Maine where he held several jobs in sales and retail. Upon returning to Maine, he reunited with a childhood friend, Lois McInnis, who became his cherished companion for the next 20 years until her untimely death in 2014. They enjoyed spending time together, traveling to flea markets and yard sales throughout Maine, finding many treasures to share with their beloved nieces and nephews, as well as exploring the many scenic areas of coastal Maine and the mountains in New Hampshire.

David was an avid sports fan, following his New England professional based teams and his local high school teams.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends who he loved and supported. He had a special place in his heart for all his nieces and nephews and followed their adventures and endeavors with great interest and pride.

He was predeceased by: his parents; his brothers, Wayne Harlow, Lionel Dichard; and a sister, Jacqueline Dichard Grant.

He is survived by: his brothers, John (Norma) Dichard , Peter (Laurie) Gordon and his sister, Dianna (Jim) Willette . He will be sadly missed by the entire McInnis family of which he was a part of for the last 30 years.

There will be a graveside gathering at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine, for family and friends at 10 a.m. on Aug., 6, 2024.

