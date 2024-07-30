While Thornton Academy students wear the school’s signature maroon and gold colors, the campus is about to get a little greener.

In an effort to reforest the Saco campus, Thornton Academy will be planting indigenous trees throughout its grounds, providing cooling and shade.

Recently, several trees have fallen around campus due to infestation, including a tree near the dining commons, dubbed “The Big Tree.”

“This tree has been part of the TA campus for longer than any of us can remember,” Headmaster Rene Menard said. “I’m sure many of us have memories of eating lunch or catching up with classmates under its branches.”

Thornton, with future planting assistance from Saco Parks and Recreation, is now launching a multi-phase project to plant a variety of indigenous trees throughout the campus.

Science teacher and tree expert Josh Delcourt will be working with alumni Dale Pierson and his son Jake Pierson of Pierson’s Nursery, as well as the York County District forester, on this project.

The team will develop a plan to preserve the trees that can be saved and identify the best native tree species to reforest the campus.

“While the loss of The Big Tree is tough, there is hope and excitement for the future in this story,” Delcourt said. “The loss of The Big Tree and several other large ash trees on campus will clear the way for new trees to go into the ground.”

The opportunity to start the reforestation project was spearheaded by Delcourt’s passion for trees, Thornton Academy Director of Development Jennifer Day told the Courier.

With the help of his students and the York County District forester, Delcourt determined the best trees to be planted on campus, including four black tupelo trees, which Day called “the most exciting” species to be planted.

“They have brilliant foliage, and up to five hundred years longevity,” Day said.

The trees are also fairly storm resistant, a factor that Delcourt found to be important as stronger storms hit Southern Maine.

“Some of our trees had significant storm damage,” Day said.

Black tupelos are not the only trees that will be planted at Thornton. Starting at the end of August, 20 trees of nine different species will take root on campus.

In an effort to strengthen Thornton’s ties with the Saco community, alumni and other community members are encouraged to participate in the project by planting trees or donating.

Established trees are expensive, Day said, and the project is expected to cost anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000, relying on private funding, donations, and a small allocation from the school’s budget.

“This is a community project,” Day said. “We’d love to have all hands.”

Community members interested in contributing to the reforestation are invited to get outside, get their hands dirty, and plant some trees at Thornton next month.

