Burning the U.S. flag, attacking the police and writing “Hamas is coming” on walls do not help the Palestinian cause. These actions can actually harm the very cause they aim to support, creating a backlash and further division.

Our country has experienced significant turmoil recently. We witnessed an assassination attempt on a former president and saw President Biden cut short his presidential run. Amid these events, the Israeli prime minister’s visit to the U.S. added another layer of tension, leading to a chaotic and violent week, including viral footage of the American flag being burned by an angry crowd at Union Station in Washington, D.C, some of the crowd dressed in Hamas costumes. This is not the time to burn the U.S. flag and incite hatred against the nation. Instead, it should be a time to show love, respect and unity. The Palestinians in Gaza want to see the war end and the world come together hand in hand in support of their cause. They do not want the world to be divided and filled with hatred.

Just a few weeks ago I was at Union Station in Washington and the sight of the vibrant colors of the stars and stripes as I exited the crowded station filled me with pride and I took a selfie with it. I was in Washington to speak out against injustices, including the ongoing wars in the Middle East. Having experienced the horrors of war and lived in places where speaking out could endanger my life, I am deeply grateful for the privileges of living in this country, where I can freely express my views and advocate for justice in a peaceful and meaningful way. At the same time I am respectful to the flag of my adopted country. Most immigrants feel this way. We hold a deep sense of respect and pride for our adopted country and the flag.

Seeing the American flag burned and hateful messages like “Hamas is coming” scrawled on walls is disheartening. These actions do not help Palestinians, but instead alienate potential allies and perpetuate violence, turning the attention away from doing real justice and fighting for the Palestinian people. The phrase “Hamas is coming” reflects a misunderstanding of the complex dynamics in the region. Many Palestinians themselves are victims of violence from both sides and do not support such extreme measures.

The United States has a rich history of protest and advocacy, and there are constructive ways to make one’s voice heard. Peaceful protests, engaging with lawmakers, and raising awareness through dialogue and education can be far more effective. These methods align with the values of freedom and democracy that the U.S. stands for and can garner more support for the Palestinian cause.

Burning the U.S. flag and violent protests also disrespect the sacrifices made by countless individuals who have fought for the freedoms we enjoy today. It is crucial to remember that the flag represents not just the government but also the people and the principles of liberty, justice and equality. When we resort to violence and destruction, we undermine these very principles.

Instead of burning flags and inciting violence, we should focus on building bridges and fostering understanding. This involves educating people about the Palestinian plight, highlighting personal stories of suffering and resilience, and advocating for policies that promote peace and justice. By engaging in constructive dialogue and peaceful protests, we can create a more inclusive and compassionate society.

It’s also important to understand the broader impact of our actions. Violent protests such as those of late can lead to increased polarization and make it harder to achieve meaningful change. They can divide us and distance us from the real issues. Such actions can provide ammunition to those who oppose the Palestinian cause and reinforce negative stereotypes. In contrast, peaceful advocacy can inspire empathy and solidarity, leading to more significant and lasting change.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: