The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting six cases of West Nile virus in birds, and also is investigating one case of the mosquito-borne disease in a person.

The virus was detected in crows from Bangor, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Parsonsfield and Sidney. West Nile Virus was also found in a hawk in Yarmouth. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife collected the birds for routine surveillance.

The Maine CDC also is investigating “one case of West Nile virus in a Waldo County resident that was not acquired in Maine, but during travel outside of the state,” the agency said in a press release Wednesday. The last known human case of West Nile in Maine was in 2018.

Many people who contract West Nile virus do not experience symptoms, but some infected with the virus will develop mild symptoms such as fever, aches, weakness and vomiting. In rare cases, people can experience severe symptoms such as high fevers, encephalitis, meningitis, neck stiffness, confusion, coma, paralysis and even death.

Already this year, Maine has seen twice as many animals test positive for West Nile virus as last year. However, no mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile virus yet this year. There was one positive mosquito pool in 2023. A mosquito pool is a group of up to 50 mosquitos tested at various sites during routine surveillance.

“While West Nile and other viruses carried by mosquitoes are rare, they can cause serious illness,” said Dr. Puthiery Va, Maine CDC director. “It’s important that Maine people and visitors take precautions against bites, especially as these viruses are appearing earlier than usual this year. As you enjoy the Maine outdoors, protect yourself with simple steps and speak to your health provider promptly if you experience any symptoms.”

Mosquitos in Maine also can transmit Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and Jamestown Canyon virus. A mosquito pool in Orono tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus in early July.

There are no known human cases of a locally-transmitted mosquito-borne disease in Maine so far this year.

To help protect against mosquito-borne diseases, the Maine CDC recommends draining sources of standing water where mosquitos lay their eggs, covering exposed skin outdoors by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, using EPA-approved repellants, use screens on doors and windows and avoiding being outside at dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active.

After a dead hawk tested positive for West Nile virus in Yarmouth, Yarmouth schools athletic coaches have recommended that athletes practicing this week wear long sleeves and use repellant.

