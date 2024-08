Authors/Writing

Aug. 1

Cathie Pelletier author talk: “Northeaster: A Story of Courage and Survival in the Blizzard of 1952,” 6:30 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 7

Neesha Hudson illustrator talk: “The Best Flower Ever!” 1 p.m., New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road. newgloucesterlibrary.org

Cody Mower author talk: “Stranger in my Own Skin,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Monica Wood author talk: “How to Read a Book,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Aug. 10

Diane Madden children’s author talk: “The Story of Neeps and Tattie,” 4 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 282 Sebago Road, Sebago. 787-2321

Exhibits/Galleries

Aug. 2-4

Art Show at Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Boyhood Home: Painters, photographers and sculptors work for sale, 6-8 p.m. opening Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 40 Hawthorne Road, Raymond. Free. hawthorneassoc.com

Film

Aug. 1

“Jerry and Marge Go Large” (2022): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962): 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 3

“Wish” (2023): Rated PG, 10 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“Fall Guy” (2024): Rated PG-13, 12:30 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 8

“Never Cry Wolf” (1983): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“The Last Waltz” (1978): Rated PG, 2 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 10

“Zootopia” (2016): Rated PG, 10 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“Back to Black” (2024): Rated R, 12:30 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Aug. 1

Strangley Possibles: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Fanfare Concert Band: 7 p.m., Naples Green. Free. fanfaredirector@gmail.com

Jim Champi Band; Dueling Pianos: Billy Joel and Elton John tributes, 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. Free. downtownwestbrook.com

Aug. 2

Lucas Roy: 4 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Outerspace Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Raquel and the Wildflowers: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Aug. 3

Afro Jazz Machine: 4 p.m., Westbrook Common. Free. facebook.com/downtownwestbrook

Turkey Hollow Reunion: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Heather Pierson Trio: 7:30 p.m., Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Woodland Protocol: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Aug. 4

Henry Lowery: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Aug. 7

Taylor Swift karaoke: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Aug. 8

No Guts No Glory: “80s Night,” costume contest, 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. Free. downtownwestbrook.com

Aug. 8-29

Fanfare Concert Band: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Casco Day Park, 948 Meadow Road, Casco. Free. fanfaredirector@gmail.com

Aug. 9

Sean Mencher: 7 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $10-$15 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

Aug. 10

Ellis Paul: 7:30 p.m., Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $35. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Vinny Bonina: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Aug. 11

American Ride: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Aug. 2-4

“Singing In The Rain Jr.”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gorham Arts Alliance, 34 School St., Gorham. $12, $10 students and seniors. facebook.com/GorhamArtsAlliance

Aug. 9

Showtime Steve: Variety show, 2 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. Free, reserve tickets at 657-4110 or graylib@graymaine.org. graypubliclibrary.com

