All about sea turtles

Kids can attend a discussion about sea turtles, hosted by the Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.

Marine Mammals of Maine will present the program, teaching about sea turtle biology, ecology, conservation and the threats they face in Maine and around the world. For more information, call the library at 222-1190.

Mitchell scholarships

Mokadisa Faizizada from Gorham High School is one of 184 students statewide who received a Mitchell Institute scholarship.

Faizizada will receive $10,000 “as well as ongoing leadership and professional development programming and supplemental funding opportunities for activities related to career development,” according to a press release.

The Mitchell Institute is a Maine-based nonprofit and research organization founded by U.S. Sen. George Mitchell. Its goal is to improve college outcomes for students in every community in Maine.

Gazebo concert

Better Than Bad will perform at the gazebo at the municipal center at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, as part of the free summer concert series.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 31, 1974, that Alberta Littlejohn, Village Elementary School Grade 4 teacher, attended the National Education Association convention in Chicago, Illinois. She represented the Gorham Teachers Association.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on July 23 that the U.S. public debt was $34,988,121,329,285.52.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: