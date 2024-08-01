EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will miss at least the next two weeks because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot.

The injury was diagnosed following Wednesday’s practice. Doctors expect that the fifth-year quarterback will be ready for the regular-season opener on Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Herbert will spend two weeks in a walking boot, followed by what the Chargers termed “a graduated return to play protocol.”

It’s the first significant injury during Jim Harbaugh’s first training camp as Chargers coach. Harbaugh has made it a priority to slowly ramp up the intensity of practices in order to prevent soft tissue injuries.

However, it is another in a series of injuries for Herbert. In the past two seasons, Herbert had bruised ribs, a torn labrum to his non-throwing shoulder and two broken fingers, including one on his throwing hand that caused him to miss the final four games last season.

Easton Stick, who started four games last season, will get most of the snaps with the first team. Los Angeles also has Max Duggan and undrafted rookie Casey Bauman on the roster.

BUCCANEERS: Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $140.63 million contract extension.

The deal, which runs through 2029, surpasses extensions signed this year by Minnesota’s Christian Darrisaw (four years, $113 million) and Detroit’s Penei Sewell (four years, $112 million).

ESPN reported it includes $88.24 million guaranteed.

Wirfs was the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft, became an immediate starter at right tackle, and helped the Tom Brady-led Bucs win the Super Bowl as a rookie.

He was an All-Pro in 2021 and has made the past three Pro Bowls, including last season when he made a smooth transition to left tackle while allowing only five sacks and six quarterback hits in 1,233 offensive snaps.

BROWNS:Cleveland running back D’Onta Foreman was expected to be released from a hospital Thursday after sustaining a neck injury earlier in the day during a kickoff drill in practice.

Foreman was immobilized on the field and flown by helicopter from the Browns’ training camp at The Greenbrier Resort to Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. The team said X-rays and other imaging tests were negative and the 28-year-old will return to the team.

• The city of Cleveland has given the Browns a proposal to renovate their stadium in hopes of keeping the NFL team downtown rather than seeing it move to a new dome in suburban Brook Park, Ohio.

Cleveland’s submission includes $461 million from the city, $227 million of which would come from a tax increase on tickets. The city also offered a 30-year extension of the team’s lease, which expires after the 2028 season.

Mayor Justin Bibb has asked the Browns to respond to his offer by Aug. 12.

JETS: Running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen informed the New York Jets he’s ending his comeback bid and will retire from playing football, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The surprising move came two days after the 29-year-old Cohen told reporters he felt healthy and was looking forward to playing, after not appearing in a regular-season game since 2020 because of injuries.

Cohen was one of the league’s most dynamic players during his first four NFL seasons with Chicago. He was selected an All-Pro as a kick return specialist in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl. But he broke his right leg and tore his ACL and MCL in 2020 and missed that season and the following season. In May 2022, Cohen was live-streaming a workout on Instagram when he tore an Achilles tendon and missed that entire season.

