BASKETBALL

Gordon Hayward, who nearly gave Butler a national title over Duke with a half-court shot that just missed on the final play of the 2010 NCAA men’s basketball championship game, retired from the NBA after 14 seasons on Thursday.

Hayward played for Utah, Boston, Charlotte and Oklahoma City, and was an All-Star in 2017. He averaged 15.2 points in 835 career regular-season games.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout needs a second surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, ending another injury-marred campaign for the three-time MVP.

Trout said in a social media post that an MRI revealed the new meniscus tear. He previously had surgery on May 3 to repair the meniscus and had been working toward a return before his rehab was shut down on Tuesday.

Trout hit .220 with 10 homers and 14 RBI in 29 games this season.

n The World Series could extend into November for a fourth straight year, but might start three days early if the League Championship Series both end by Oct. 19.

Major League Baseball said the start of the World Series would move from Oct. 25 to Oct. 22 if the LCS end by Oct. 19, when both leagues are scheduled to be through Game 5. That would eliminate the possibility of an extended layoffs such as in 2022, when Houston and Philadelphia had four days off before the World Series.

All four best-of-three Wild Card Series are scheduled for Oct. 1-3.

n The Baltimore Orioles designated outfielder Cristian Pache for assignment, less than a week after acquiring him in a trade from Philadelphia.

The Orioles also activated outfielder Eloy Jiménez, left-hander Trevor Rogers and outfielder Austin Slater after obtaining them in trades, and recalled infielder Livan Soto from Triple-A Norfolk. Baltimore put All-Star infielder Jordan Westburg on the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Heston Kjerstad and left-hander Keegan Akin to Norfolk.

TENNIS

CANADIAN OPEN: Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the U.S. Open tuneup in Montreal after reaching the Paris Olympics semifinals, joining Novak Djokovic in sitting out the Canadian event.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Georgia opened practice Thursday without wide receiver Rara Thomas, who has been dismissed from the team following his arrest on charges of cruelty to children and battery.

Coach Kirby Smart said before Thursday’s practice he met with Thomas on Tuesday and informed the junior of the decision.

Thomas was arrested early Friday on felony charges of cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery charges. Georgia announced later Friday that Thomas was indefinitely suspended.

n Former Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is suing the university and school leaders, alleging that they wrongfully fired him last year and violated his constitutional rights after he was accused of sexual harassment.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Michigan accuses school officials of undertaking an “improper, sham investigation” of allegations that Tucker sexually harassed and exploited rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy.

At the time of his firing, Tucker was in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract.

