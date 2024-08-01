WESTBROOK – Antonio Peter Caiazzo, known affectionately as “Drifter”, passed away at home on July 29, 2024, at the age of 70. Visiting hours will be held Monday August 5, from 5-8 p.m., at the A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday August 6, at 10 a.m., at St. Peters Catholic Church, 72 Federal Street, Portland. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To express condolences please visit http://www.ATHutchins.com. Gifts in Drifter’s memory may be made by visiting https://gofunde.me/02409dc3

