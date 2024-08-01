SANFORD – June E. Mitchell, 86, of Sanford, died Saturday, July 6, 2024 in Sanford.

She was born in Washington, D.C., June 2, 1938, the daughter of Raymond and Elizabeth (Heath) Small. She was a graduate of Fairfax High School, Fairfax County, Virginia. For many years, she was employed by the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company in Virginia, the District of Columbia and Maryland.

June and her husband, Stephen S. Gerth, Jr. moved to Maine to enjoy retirement. Stephen died in 2014. June enjoyed reading, mostly history and mystery but read all sorts of topics. She also enjoyed genealogy, buttons, antiques and flower gardening.

June was also predeceased by her son, John R. Thompson.

Surviving, along with her daughter, Karen E. Burke of Winchester, Virginia are grandchildren, Teresa R. Bernhardt of Winchester, Virginia and Rochelle Buddenhagen and her husband Ralph F. Buddenhagen, II of Winchester, Virginia as well as six great-grandchildren and a long-time friend, Gary B. Roberts of the New England Historical Genealogical Society.

A funeral service will be held at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale on Thursday August 8 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends may visit from 10 a.m., until service time. Burial will follow at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

To view June’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

