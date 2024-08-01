SCARBOROUGH – Marjorie A. (Huntley) Libby, 96, passed away on Thursday July 25, 2024, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough, with her loving family by her side. She was born Dec. 20, 1927, in Sherman Mills, a daughter of William and Ella (Furbush) Huntley.

Marjorie married Kendall Libby on June 3, 1950, and they were married for 70 years when Kendall passed away in 2020.

Marjorie lived most of her life in Scarborough where she and Kendall raised their family.

She loved gardening, singing and playing piano, cooking, was an excellent baker, crocheting and shopping, but her favorite thing was spending time with her loving family.

A deeply religious woman, she was a founding member of GraceChurch in Windham and the Royal Ridge Church.

She was predeceased by her loving parents, William and Ella Huntley, her devoted husband Kendall and her seven siblings.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, daughter Cheryl Cushman (Donald), of Florida, Beverly Richard of Bridgton, and Marjorie Libby of Florida, sons, Kendall Libby Jr. (Mok) of New Gloucester, Wade Libby of Portland, and Tim Libby (Vicki) of South Paris. She also leaves her 10 grandchildren, and her 13 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday Aug. 3, 2024, at 1 p.m. at GraceChurch, 628 Gray Road, Windham, with a reception to follow. Burial will take place at Riverside Annex Cemetery, Parish Hill Road, South Paris at 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremations, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls, Maine. To make an online condolence please visit http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

