FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The only quarterback on the Patriots’ roster to have started a game for New England over the past two seasons is something of a forgotten man at this year’s training camp.

Bailey Zappe made six starts for the Patriots in 2023 and two as a rookie a year earlier. Now he’s fighting for a roster spot, stuck behind veteran Jacoby Brissett and first-round draft pick Drake Maye on the depth chart.

Brissett and Maye have split first-team reps at training camp. Zappe’s competition for the No. 3 spot is another rookie, Joe Milton III. At times, the sixth-round draft pick has flashed the athleticism that made him an intriguing prospect coming out of Tennessee.

If Zappe hopes to remain a Patriot in September, the 25-year-old needs to demonstrate that he has more value and upside than Milton. Zappe didn’t attempt a pass during team drills on Friday.

“That’s really up to the coaches and what they fit,” Zappe said afterward, responding to a question about whether he’s received enough reps to make his case for the job.

“Obviously, Coach (Jerod) Mayo has preached quality over quantity. That’s been my whole mindset going into training camp. Whether it’s five (reps), 10 or none, I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win, whether that’s helping Jacoby or Drake out after they go through their series,” Zappe said.

Zappe heard Patriots fans chant his name when they were fed up with 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones, who was traded to Jacksonville this offseason.

But after Zappe went 2-0 as a starter and completed 70.7% of his passes as a rookie, he went 2-4 in 2023, completing 59.9% and throwing more interceptions (nine) than touchdown passes (six).

“I’ve been careful with the ball (in camp), not having any turnovers,” Zappe said. “I think the reps are going to come. I believe in the coaches. I believe when the opportunity presents itself, I’ll take advantage of it.”

Zappe is optimistic about his future because he’s proved he can start and win in the NFL.

“You have that on your resume. Nobody is ever going to forget that, whether that’s here or wherever,” Zappe said. “Obviously, I want to be here. I want to do anything I can to help this organization win. It’s hard, but I’m trying to be the best teammate I can.”

JAGUARS: Jacksonville rookie tight end Patrick Murtagh, a former Australian rules footballer, broke his right ankle in practice Friday and was carted off the field in an air cast.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Murtagh was hurt during a goal-line drill that included live tackling. A national-level decathlete in Australia and a Queensland state champion in high school, Murtagh first caught the eye of NFL scouts during an international combine in London. He was then invited to participate in a 10-week training camp at IMG Academy in Florida.

BROWNS: Cleveland running back D’Onta Foreman returned to the team one day after being flown to a hospital with a head injury sustained in practice.

Foreman had been taken to a hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, on Thursday by helicopter. The 28-year-old got hurt during a special team’s drill. A team spokesman said Foreman was released from the hospital. He will travel with the Browns back to Ohio on Friday.

TITANS: Tennessee activated offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere from the physically unable to perform list Friday after he passed his physical.

Petit-Frere started 16 games at right tackle as a rookie after being the 69th pick overall in 2022 out of Ohio State. He played only three games in 2023 after his suspension for gambling was reduced from six to four games, then he dealt with injuries.

A FEDERAL judge overturned a jury’s $4.7 billion verdict in the class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers against the NFL and has granted judgment to the NFL.

U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez ruled Thursday that the testimony of two witnesses for the subscribers had flawed methodologies and should have been excluded.

“Without the testimonies of Dr. (Daniel) Rascher and Dr. (John) Zona, no reasonable jury could have found class-wide injury or damages,” Gutierrez wrote at the end of his 16-page ruling.

On June 27 the jury awarded $4.7 billion in damages to residential and commercial subscribers after it ruled the NFL violated antitrust laws in distributing out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on a premium subscription service.

