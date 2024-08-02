GOLF

JoAnne Carner, at 85 years old, shot a 9-over 80 on Friday in the second round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh.

A day after matching her age with an 85, Carner had consecutive birdies on the par-5 second and par-3 third on her second nine.

The Hall of Famer has shot her age or lower eight times in the tournament first played in 2018, seven in her last eight rounds.

Carner has eight U.S. Golf Association titles, the most by a female player, winning the U.S. Women’s Open in 1971 and 1976, six U..S. Women’s Amateur titles and one U.S. Girls’ Junior championship.

Kaori Yamamoto of Japan had a five-stroke lead midway through the round. She shot her second straight 67 to get to 8 under.

Carner will miss the weekend cut.

BASEBALL

MLB: Infielder J.D. Davis was released by the New York Yankees on Friday after hitting .105 with one RBI in 22 plate appearances over seven games.

The 31-year-old was acquired from Oakland on June 23 for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans. He made six starts for the Yankees, four at first base and two at designated hitter.

• The Houston Astros have claimed right-handed pitcher Janson Junk off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Junk, 28, had gone 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in five relief appearances for the Brewers. He also was 3-3 with a 2.55 ERA at Triple-A Nashville in 18 appearances, including three starts.

COLLEGES

NCAA: Kentucky and the NCAA reached a settlement Friday over infractions that included 11 football players getting paid for work they did not perform in 2021 and ’22.

The negotiated resolution said the school agreed with the NCAA Committee on Infractions that some football players received impermissible benefits and that rules violations took place in the school’s swimming program.

Kentucky agreed to spend two years on probation, pay an undisclosed fine and vacate records of any games in which ineligible football players competed.

Of the 11 players paid for not working, eight played and received “actual and necessary expenses while ineligible.” The school and the NCAA agreed that no member of the athletic department knew or should have “reasonably” known about the no-show jobs.

Kentucky agreed with the NCAA regarding the swimming infractions, which involved men’s and women’s swimmers who weren’t given required days off and who exceeded practice hours for three years.

The school agreed that it failed to monitor its swimming and diving program and that the head coach was responsible for the violations.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Juan Pablo Montoya will return to NASCAR for the first time since 2014 when he races for 23XI Racing at Watkins Glen International next month.

23XI, the team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, said Friday that Montoya would drive the No. 50 Toyota in support of Mobil 1’s 50th anniversary. It is the third time the car will run this season as part of the collaboration. Kamui Kobayashi drove the car at Circuit of the Americas in March and Corey Heim drove it at Nashville Superspeedway in June.

Montoya, a NASCAR regular from 2007 to 2013, will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start since the 2014 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner has competed full-time in Formula One, CART, IndyCar, and IMSA. He won the CART championship in 1999, the IMSA championship in 2019 and is a three-time winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Montoya has 12 overall starts at Watkins Glen in four different series. He won the Cup race on the road course in 2010 and has three top-fives, and five top-10 finishes in his seven starts there in NASCAR.

