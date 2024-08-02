CAPE ELIZABETH — Even when she’s not wearing Houlton High’s black and white, Teanne Ewings is still making records fall.

As a junior competing for the Houlton co-op team, the home-schooled student broke state records in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the Class C track and field championships in June. Friday evening, she claimed another record, winning the Beach to Beacon High School Mile in 5 minutes, 20.1 seconds.

Ewings broke the 2022 mark of 5:23.17 set by Orono’s Ruth White. It was far from a decisive victory, though, as Laurel Driscoll of Scarborough finished in 5:22.2 for the second-best time in the history of the event.

“That was a really fun race,” Ewings said. “It was a lot of good competition. I was excited to race Laurel because I hadn’t raced her before, so I knew it was going to be a good race. … I was pretty happy with how I finished.”

Henri Rivard of Marshwood (4:42.7) won the boys’ race in another tight finish, beating Portland’s Charlie Jacques (4:43.6). Lewiston’s Enzo Giampaolo (4:46.4) edged Hampden Academy’s Tim Collins (4:46.6) for the final spot on the podium.

Ewings was in front virtually the entire way and held a commanding lead as the runners came into view at the midway point at Fort Williams. Although Driscoll closed the gap in the final stretch, Ewings conjured up one last push and tumbled across the line.

“I didn’t really see my time (when I crossed the line), but I was pretty happy with it,” said Ewings, who was chosen as Varsity Maine Girls’ Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year last month.

Giampaolo took an early lead before he, Rivard, Jacques and Collins each took a turn at the front, with the quartet staying together.

Then, with the homestretch nearing, Rivard and Jacques made their moves to overtake Collins. Even as Rivard neared the finish line, he couldn’t help but look back over his shoulder to see just how close his competitors were.

“I could feel the pressure from Tim and Charlie,” Rivard said. “Tim was sort of pushing the pace, so it was really me hanging onto him the whole way. He wore down toward the end, so I just capitalized on that.”

The High School Mile, introduced in 2016, was held for just the second time in five years after COVID-19 forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021 and inclement weather did so last year. It’s a precursor to tomorrow’s 10K race, in which Ewings and a few other high school runners from Friday will be competing. Ewings is in the women’s elite field.

“I’ll do a nice cooldown and see what I can get tomorrow,” Ewings said. “I’m looking forward to it, and hopefully, I can have a lot of fun out there and do well. Today was a good warmup for it.”

