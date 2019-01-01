No finish line in sight for Joan Benoit Samuelson
The Beach to Beacon race founder shows no sign that she's ready to give up competitive racing. Why doesn't she kick back and relax already?
Beach to Beacon joins growing trend of testing top finishers for doping
Beach to Beacon: Ceremony and uncertainty highlight high school mile
Beach to Beacon elite men: New Zealand runner is unchallenged in victory
Kenya’s Chebet Tuei uses big kick to win women’s race at Beach to Beacon
Little drama as Smith, Lilienthal win Maine titles at Beach to Beacon
Among Beach to Beacon elite, East African runners are in short supply
Race organizers say injuries and difficulty with visas are among the reasons that only three Kenyans and four Ethiopians are top contenders in Saturday's road race.
U.S. record holder Molly Huddle seeks history at Beach to Beacon
Two years after Ben True became the race's first U.S. champion, Molly Huddle is well-positioned to become the first American to win the women's title.
Beach to Beacon field is trending female … and older
Demographics are markedly different from when the race began 20 years ago.
Take an interactive tour of the Beach to Beacon race course
A year later, Maine running rivals still reliving dramatic Beach to Beacon finish
Jesse Orach and Rob Gomez, who finished first and second among Maine men, reflect on the enduring interest in their unforgettable moment.
Stephen Kibet edges Ben True to regain men’s title at Beach to Beacon
Kenya's Stephen Kosgei Kibet, the 2015 champion, finishes one second ahead of last year's winner, North Yarmouth native Ben True.
Maine native Ben True becomes first American to win Beach to Beacon
Mary Keitany of Kenya wins the women's race in record time.