CAPE ELIZABETH — Twenty-one years after winning his first Beach to Beacon title, Tony Nogueira is still on a roll.

On Saturday, Nogueira took home his 12th title in the wheelchair division of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K. He finished in 22 minutes and 51 seconds, nearly half a minute faster than his winning time of 23:22 last year.

“It’s a beautiful race (with) beautiful people,” said Nogueira. Now 51, he won the wheelchair race at the event’s inaugural running in 1998. “It’s on the schedule so I try to focus my training around this race. I know there will be good competition.”

Nogueira broke from the pack of 12 racers early in the race on the downhill portion of the course and maintained a significant lead until the finish.

Jason Robinson, 16, of Rome, New York, finished second 17 seconds behind Nogueira with a personal best of 23:08.

“It was a fast course and we had a nice tail wind at the beginning,” said Robinson, who was competing in the event for the third year. “I like that (the course) is a little deceiving, because you think it’s all downhill at the beginning, but when you hit the last mile or two it’s basically all rolling hills and the climbs are very nice.”

As the youngest participant, Robinson said it was an honor to race behind a decorated veteran like Nogueira.

“He’s a phenomenal racer,” said Robinson. “He’s really hard to catch on those downhills especially. You can kind of narrow the gaps when it hits the flats and the uphills, since I’m a lighter guy and I can climb pretty well, but he really just took off from start and we really couldn’t catch him from there.”

Nogueira was encouraged to see the teenager do well.

“I’m so glad that these kids are into it and they’re pursuing this sport, because otherwise the sport isn’t going to grow. We need to support these kids and encouraging them to keep training and keep racing so that wheelchair racing stays around for a long time to come.”

Michelle Wheeler, 32, of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, was the top female finisher and sixth overall in 30:25.

“A very slow time, (since) I was injured and just getting back into it,” said Wheeler, who finished second among the female racers last year, “but it’s just a beautiful atmosphere, the weather, the people, I love it.”

Michelle’s daughter, Eva, 10, was waiting for her at the finish line.

Asked to describe her mother’s racing, Eva had one word: “Amazing.”

Twelve racers participated in this year’s event, slightly down from last year’s 14, making it the first time since 2016 that the wheelchair field hasn’t grown.

Nogueira’s 20-year-old son, Pelle, ran in the open division of the race.

“There’s something about this race for him,” said Pelle Nogueira, who runs track and cross country at Manhattan College in New York City. “There are a guys here who have the raw ability to beat him, but he’s able to use his experience.”

“It’s inspiring to have him as a motivator since I was young, and for him to give me the opportunity to participate in races like this. It’s kind of a gift for me.”

MICHELLE LILIENTHAL of Portland won the 2014, 1016 and 2018 Maine women’s titles but finished in 43:49 Saturday, nearly eight minutes behind category champion Sofie Matson, a rising junior at Falmouth High. Of course, Lilienthal, 37, is seven months pregnant with her first child and ran alongside husband Marc Halverson.

“I was a little tempted to go faster but you kept holding me back,” Lilienthal said to Halverson after finishing at a 7:04 mile pace.

“She went too fast,” Halverson said. “I think she told me to be quiet in stronger words at one point.”

Lilienthal and Leah Frost of Portland, who placed fourth in the Maine women’s category last year, shared a hug after finishing Saturday. Frost is also pregnant, only two weeks behind Lilienthal, she said.

“It was fun,” Lilienthal said. “I never felt like I was pushing. I felt really in control.”

LARRY WOLD HAS more then just a casual interest in the Beach to Beacon 10K. As president of TD Bank, the race’s chief corporate sponsor, he’s closely aligned with the race. But he’s also one of about 108 legacy runners, those who have run in each of the 22 races.

After finishing in 43:51 on Saturday, he said, “I finished, and I finished with dignity.”

Looking back, he said no one could have foreseen the success of the race. “When we were at the last organizing committee meeting on Wednesday, going over the final details, and (Joan Benoit Samuelson) got up and said, ‘This race has exceeded my expectations,’ ” he said. “I was next at the agenda and looked at everybody and said, ‘Did you hear that? We exceeded Joan’s expectations. This is a woman who does not set low expectations.’ I’d be lying to you if I said I envisioned this. It has become just such an integral part of the community and been embraced by Cape Elizabeth and runners in general.”

The TD Charitable Foundation provided $30,000 to The Telling Room, this year’s race charity. Wold noted that the runners also donated another $25,000 through the registration process. “That says so much about the running community,” he said. “And that the charitable component means as much to everybody as it does to the bank.”

THE BICYCLE COALITION of Maine’s valet service received a record-high 325 bicycles, according to Jim Tasse, the coalition’s assistant director. First offered in 2016, the free service allows participants and spectators who chose to ride their bikes to the racecourse to park their bikes at the finish line at For Williams Park and take a shuttle to the start line at Crescent Beach State Park.

Tasse said that his volunteers received a rush of about 250 bikers around 7:30 a.m. as participants began to arrive at the course, with the remaining 75 trickling in before the race’s start just after 8 a.m.

THERE WERE NO issues in the medical tent on Saturday. In fact, there was hardly anyone in it.

Mike Baumann, the medical director of the tent, said they treated 16 people after the race. Normally they average about 50, he said.

“It was shockingly low volume, medically, in a good way,” said Barmann. “It was a hot and a little humid. I was worried.”

Baumann said about a dozen runners needed to be immersed in ice baths.

AFTER SHE HAD run the 6.2 miles of the race, England’s Charlotte Purdue went on a 4-mile cool-down run. Combine that with her 2-mile warm-up run before the race and she had a busy day.

But that’s nothing for Purdue, a marathoner by trade. She’s preparing for the upcoming world championships and felt the Beach to Beacon would be handy training. “I’m used to getting into a rhythm and sticking at a certain pace and that pace is a lot slower then this pace,” she said. “Coming back to the 10k is good training because it teaches your body obviously to run quicker and the marathon pace goes slightly easier. So it’s good. Obviously it was out of my comfort zone, which is why I wanted to come here.”

HANNAFORD SUPERMARKETS provided post-race food for participants, a feat that takes months of planning and nearly two full days of on-site preparation, according to food tent coordinator Adin Wolfgram.

On Saturday, Wolfgram’s team of 44 volunteers handed out appriximately 3,200 bananas, slices from 90 watermelons, 50 cases of oranges and 62 cases of blueberries.

“I basically live here for a couple of days before the race,” said Wolfgram

The Blue Spoon, a restaurant and catering service based in Portland, provided food for volunteers and race officials. Husband-and-wife ownership duo Liz Koenigsberg and Will Lavey served up 20 quiches and 12,000 baked goods on the morning of the race and were preparing 525 lobsters for a post-race dinner event Saturday evening.

– Staff writers Mike Lowe and Glenn Jordan contributed to this notebook.

