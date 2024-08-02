Maine’s Wild Blueberry Weekend is the annual celebration during the first weekend of August. According to Governor Mills’ 2024 proclamation, wild blueberries were “first managed and harvested by the Wabanaki and are now grown by 512 Maine farms on 46,370 acres, within Cumberland, Franklin, Hancock, Lincoln, Kennebec, Knox, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, and Washington counties.”

So get wild with your rakes and buckets this weekend, then peruse these Maine-made or sold items to stay blue year-round.

HAND-DYED SILK SCARF BY CAROL SULLIVAN

Called “Wild Maine Blueberries on Blue,” this signed 100% habotai silk scarf (14” x 72”) is a wearable work of art. Made in Rangeley.

$135 at foxrunstudios.com

EX-BLUE-SIVE COCKTAILS AT SEADOG BREWING COMPANY

John Savasuk, lead bartender at the South Portland location, concocted these drinks just for Press Herald Homes readers. Served in a Collins glass, berry-infused simple syrup is the secret to the Blueberry Basil Fizz. There’s also a Blueberry Punch Mocktail for teetotalers.

$13 and $10, crafted only at 125 Western Avenue, South Portland

HANDMADE EARRINGS BY SILVIA TOBIO

Using real (high bush) blueberries, Tobio likens the creative process to a “gel manicure for fruit” where a UV light bonds and hardens coats of acrylic. Starting at

$30, in person only at the Deering Oaks Farmers Market in Portland, Saturdays

“BLUEBERRIES” PRINT BY WENDY HAZEN

Hazen’s popular, homey watercolor paintings are available as giclée prints, a fine-art standard where ink is sprayed on archival quality paper or canvas.

$45 to $800 at wendyhazen.com

SHEETS FROM L.L. BEAN

Softer with each wash, crispy percale sheets from Maine’s iconic retailer will have us dreaming on a bed of berries all summer long.

Starting at $139, online only at llbean.com

