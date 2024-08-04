Angier, Gilman “Jerry” 82, of Scarborough, June 19. Service 11 a.m., Aug. 7, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Cape Elizabeth. Arrangements Hobbs Funeral Home.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Angier, Gilman "Jerry" 82, of Scarborough, June 19. Service 11 a.m., Aug. 7, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Cape Elizabeth. Arrangements Hobbs ...
Angier, Gilman “Jerry” 82, of Scarborough, June 19. Service 11 a.m., Aug. 7, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Cape Elizabeth. Arrangements Hobbs Funeral Home.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.