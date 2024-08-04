FALMOUTH – Donna L. (Snow) Ault slipped away peacefully on June 21, 2024, in her residence at Legacy Memory Care in Falmouth.

Donna was born on Dec. 1, 1937, in Lewiston, the daughter of Herbert and Phyllis (Segars) Snow of New Gloucester. The oldest of four children, she was raised in a loving home full of laughter. It was easy to find Donna in a crowded room by listening for the Snow Family Laugh which she and her sisters shared often, even into their senior years. She was valedictorian of her class at New Gloucester High School and headed to the big city of Boston. She graduated from New England Deaconess School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. While a student, she met James G. Ault and they married shortly before her graduation.

Donna and Jim raised their three children, Debbie, Larry and Tim, in Hermon where she lived on Swan Road for almost 50 years. She worked at Eastern Maine Medical Center as a floor nurse, and then as an instructor at EMMC’s School of Nursing. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from University of Maine at Orono followed by her Master’s Degree in Nursing from University of Texas El Paso, spending three very hot summers of summer school there. EMMC’s nursing school merged into Husson College’s program and Donna continued to teach there until her retirement.

Donna was all-in with motherhood, serving in leadership with the local Girl Scout troop, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and attending recitals, concerts, performances and parades. She was an active member of Hermon Baptist Church for decades.

She enjoyed traditional homemaking activities of sewing, knitting, vegetable and ornamental gardening, cooking and baking, canning and mowing the lawn. She loved to read, do word puzzles, play piano. Family was very important and she enjoyed the gatherings of extended family, both the Snows and the Aults. She delighted most in any and all opportunities to be with babies. Teaching clinical on the maternity ward at the hospital, being in the nursery during church services, her grand and great grand kids and great nieces and nephews, engaging with random babies in a store – being with babies kept her young.

Donna is survived by her children, Deborah (Frank) Pecoraro of Falmouth, Laurence (Cindy) Ault of Belleview, Fla., Timothy (Jennifer Yakey) Ault of Windsor Locks, Conn.,; her sister Amy Jensen of New Gloucester, brother David Snow of Delaware; grandchildren, Nick Ault of Fryeburg, Daniel Ault of Lewiston, Jessica Pecoraro of Minneapolis, Michael Pecoraro of Gray, great-grandchildren Olivia Ault, Gabriella Muehle, Ethan and Lauren Hogervorst and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by: her parents, her husband Jim, and her sister Linda Snow Parker.

We would like to thank the very kind staff at Oceanview Legacy Memory Care and Compassus Hospice Care for their compassionate care and affection for Donna and their support of the family.

A celebration of Donna’s long and happy life will be held in the fall.

Donations in honor of Donna could be made to My Friend’s Place in Bangor where she enjoyed activities with other seniors experiencing memory loss or your local Alzheimer’s support organization.

