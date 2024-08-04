PORTLAND – Robert Manning Barry passed away on July 14, 2024. He was born on Sept. 28, 1943, to Lucy Manning Barry and Herbert Barry Jr. in Boston, Massachusetts.

A Reception will be held at CAFE: 90 Bridge St., Door #7, Westbrook, ME 04092, for family and friends on August 23, from 4-6 p.m.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held on August 24, at 1 p.m., at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in South Portland.

To view a full obituary or to leave Bobby’s family an online condolence please visit, http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com.

﻿

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to CAFE – Choices are For Everyone.

﻿

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous