Richard “Dick” Libby Jr., 89, of Weymouth Street, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at his residence.

He was born in Biddeford, March 20, 1935, the son of Richard Libby Sr. and Mary Jaresky Libby.

Dick was raised by his stepfather, Leo (Pop) Boutet.

Dick attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1953. He later attended General Motors School before working his entire life at Boutet’s Garage.

Dick was a life member of the Biddeford Saco Elks #1597, the Saco Yacht Club, the Camp Ellis Rod and Gun Club, Veterans Alliance and the Maine Army National Guard. In the 1980s, Dick studied Judaism and made several trips to Israel on archeological digs.

Dick started the booster club for CK Burns school and for many years he provided his own swimming pool, “Libby’s Pool,” to the Saco Rec Program for them to teach “Learned-to-Swim”. Dick was a standby loyal Patriots fan.

Dick is preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Thomson.

Survivors include: his wife of 68 years, Beverly Libby of Saco; a son, Scott Libby of Arundel and wife Susan; two daughters, Tamara Desrochers of Sanford and husband Jim, and Mary Bess Donovan of Saco and husband Keith; eight grandchildren, Alethea and Ryan Deasey, Jessica and Brad Bentley, Jacob Parker and Chloe Keiffer, Katie and Kevin Duross, Christine and Ben Cantara, Chelsea Libby, Jeremy and Kait Lynn Lowell, and Allison Donovan; four step-grandchildren, Rebecca and Max Manikian, Greg and Nicki Donovan, and Ryan Desrochers; and 11 great-grandchildren, Anastasia Deasey, Evangeline Deasey, Sydney Tuplin, Abram Hebert, Parker Bentley, Paige Duross, Avery Duross, Ella Cantara, Niko Cantara, Joseph Price, and Alexandra Price; four step great-grandchildren, Annabelle Donovan, Jack Donovan, Reese Manikian and Wyatt Manikian; four nephews, Steven Hill, David Hill, Randy Hill and Dennis Hill; a niece, Susan Jewitt; a brother-in-law, Norman Thomson; and also many cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday Aug. 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Demetrios Orthodox Cemetery, St. Peter Avenue, Biddeford.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his services. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094 or the Saco Food Pantry, P.O. Box 246, Saco, ME 04072.

