BOOTHBAY HARBOR – It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of James A. Comeau III of Boothbay Harbor Maine and Fort Myers, Fla. Jim passed away at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine on July 9, 2024, surrounded by family and friends.

Jim was born in Bath, Maine on Oct 9, 1943, to James Comeau II and Alice Paulin Comeau.

Jim dedicated his life to teaching (30 years) and the Maine Army National Guard (37 years). As a teacher, he introduced Computer Aided Drafting to his students at the Vocational Center in Augusta, and subsequently to the business community. His dedication was rewarded with the honor of Vocational Teacher of the Year in 1996. He also worked with adults with disabilities through adult and vocational education training programs, enabling them to return to the work force.

Jim was especially proud of the 37 years he spent in the Maine Army National Guard, where he became the first Chief Warrant Officer 5 in the state of Maine. He formed many friendships in the guard which he held throughout his life.

Jim lived life to the fullest and has left behind many achievements and contributions. He graduated from Morse High School in 1962, where he still holds track records in the long jump and 220 yard dash. His athleticism didn’t end with graduation. He coached the Cony High School’s girls track and field team (state champions), was active in the Maine Senior Games, and medaled in the 2000 National Senior Olympics in Florida. He continued with his love of sports with a 15 year history of employment with the Boston Red Sox spring training program in Florida.

Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sally Cantara Comeau; his children, Jeffrey Comeau, Darcey Comeau, Melanie Paquette-McNerlin, Craig Paquette, Janelle Richard, and their spouses; grandchildren, James Stevenson, Erin Stevenson, Sadie Mc- Nerlin, Maddie McNerlin, and Connor Richard; siblings, Anne Armstrong and David Comeau. He was predeceased by his parents and his older brother Charlie.

A celebration of Life will be planned next summer. Details will be posted on Jim’s FaceBook page.

Contributions may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

