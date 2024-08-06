NORTH BATH – It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Donald “Bucky” P. Freeman, 77, who passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at his home. For three years, he bravely fought cancer with strength and a positive attitude.

Donald was born in Bath on March 20, 1947, a son of George H. and Helen (Hall) Freeman. He attended Bath Schools and Morse High School. Donald entered the United States Army and on Jan. 2, 1970, he married Vivian L. Mank, and they have been together ever since. He was employed at Bath Iron Works, retiring in 2009 as supervisor.

Bucky was always busy and was known around the neighborhood as the Mow Master. He enjoyed spending time at his camp in Liberty and especially time spent with family and grandchildren.

Donald was predeceased by a brother, Edward Van Buren Jr., a sister, Beverly Gauvin, a sister-in-law, Gladys Van Buren, and a brother-in-law, Bobby Gauvin.

Donald is survived by his wife, Vivian Freeman of North Bath; four sons, Donald P. Freeman Jr. of Bath, Matthew Freeman of North Bath, Mark Freeman and Michael Freeman, both of Bath; one brother, Richard Freeman and his wife Sandra of Bath, his twin sister, Donna Gurney of Bath; four grandchildren, Jacob, Dakota, Taylor, and Connor; and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath, with a graveside service immediately following at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath with Military Honors. A gathering will be held at Donald and Vivian’s home afterwards.

Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Midcoast Humane Society 27 Atlantic Highway Edgecomb, ME 04556

