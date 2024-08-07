U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and a contingent of Maine officials toured the International Marine Terminal in Portland Wednesday as part of a two-day visit to Maine to highlight federal infrastructure investments.

Buttigieg said the federal strategy is to invest in ports of all sizes and not just the mega ports in large cities.

“I am especially impressed with mid-sized ports like Portland that punch above their weight class,” Buttigieg said.

Maine is the 50th state Buttigieg has visited as part of his infrastructure funding tour. He stopped in Freeport on Tuesday to highlight highway investments.

The marine terminal received a $14.2 million grant under President Biden’s Investing in America program. The funds were used to increase the number of electrical outlets needed to power refrigerated containers that pass through the port facility, as well as the construction of storage racks, new lighting and other improvements.

The terminal includes a new 107,000-square-foot, 55-foot-tall cold storage facility that aims to give Maine’s food and beverage companies a competitive edge and access to markets.

Advertisement

The facility is expected to meet the refrigerated cargo demand of Icelandic shipping company Eimskip and be large enough to accommodate Maine-based customers as well.

Matt Burns, Maine Port Authority executive director, said the federal grant will help increase capacity by more than 400 refrigerated shipping containers, which will allow the port to increase the volume of cargo moving through the terminal.

Buttigieg, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, was on the short list to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate as she takes on former President Donald Trump in the fall election. Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and the two are campaigning across the Midwest this week.

Buttigieg has been a vocal supporter of Harris and Walz but said he cannot discuss the presidential campaign during his Maine stops because he is visiting on official White House business.

Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, both Democrats, were on hand to tout the port investments and also took time to praised Harris’ selection of Walz.

Pingree said Walz, who while in Congress represented many small towns in Minnesota, is a “down-to-earth” politician who “knows how to get along with everyone” and is the type of humble politician to meet voters at pot-luck suppers.

“He’s sort of perfect for rural Maine,” Pingree said. “We won’t have to explain anything to him.”

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link