The Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta will host a magical celebration in honor of the 85th anniversary of the timeless classic “The Wizard of Oz” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Fans of all ages are invited to relive the adventure of Dorothy and Toto’s unforgettable journey down the Yellow Brick Road.

The beloved 1939 film, starring Judy Garland as Dorothy, has captured the hearts of audiences for generations with its memorable characters, enchanting music and iconic scenes. To commemorate this special milestone, the Lincoln Theater will be screening the film in all its Technicolor glory, allowing viewers to experience the magic on the big screen once again.

This event will feature a host of celebratory activities, including a Yellow Brick Road photo booth with Dorothy. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters from the film. One adult will win a free membership for this season’s Classic Film Club, and there will be a special prize for a young audience member, too.

” ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is a cherished classic film,” Lincoln Theater Executive Director Christina Belknap said in a prepared release. “I’ve watched it with my children, but never on the big screen. I am excited to bring our community together to celebrate and share in the nostalgia and joy that this film brings.”

Jeanie MacDonald, the Classic Film Club host, will offer a pre-film introduction sharing behind the scenes info as well as an opportunity for questions and conversation following the film. MacDonald is a film historian and lifelong movie fan, beginning her career as a producer at two Boston TV stations. After moving to Los Angeles, she wrote marketing copy for Paramount Television on the studio’s iconic Hollywood lot. As a freelancer, she has written movie copy for Warner Bros. and humor pieces for The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times. MacDonald hosts classic films around New England and writes the bimonthly blog “Classic Hollywood” at jeanniemacdonald.com.

Tickets for the Oz-tastic event are $9 for adults, $6 for Lincoln Theater members and $6 for youth ages 18 and under, and are available for purchase through the Lincoln Theater’s online box office at lincolntheater.net. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. More information is available online or by contacting the theater office at info@lincolntheater.net or (207) 563-3424.

