Maya Angelou is quoted as saying: “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possible, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.”

Elections give us a chance to stand up for our values and our vision for the future. They are the moments each year when we act together, collaboratively and fairly, treating everyone’s views and voices equally.

Vice President Kamala Harris is preparing to be the Democratic candidate for President of the United States. She is smart, competent and ready. Black women will have her back and we white women need to join them. More importantly, we need to visibly and vocally join in this support. The need for solidarity among all women is crucial now more than ever. Efforts to divide all women from each other are everywhere – by race, age, class and nationality, to name a few.

In this country, Black women have been the clearest, most organized voting constituency. Ninety-four percent of Black women voted for Hillary Clinton while only 48% of white women voted for her. Attempts to divide women must be faced and defeated.

Some of our mothers were born before white women had the right to vote in this country. And many more of our mothers were born before Black women won the right to vote, which was not until passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. There are still major attempts to prohibit Black women and men from voting. In certain parts of our country that are predominantly home to Black Americans, the number of polling places has been purposely and systematically reduced to limit participation in our democracy.

It has been relatively easy for us – white women in the dominant culture – to remain quiet and invisible about our views. We have been trained to stand behind and be supportive, keeping our thoughts to ourselves unless asked. Think about how most of our formal systems, including government, education and health care, were designed to prefer and reinforce this behavior.

The fact that a Black woman is preparing to lead our country speaks to the powerful changes that have come from generations of fighting for equal footing and fairness. This opportunity cannot be ignored.

I am asking us white women to stand up for ourselves and stand up for each other, joining our Black sisters in support of Kamala Harris.

As women, we cannot let another woman step into a leadership position without supporting her as visibly and vocally as we can. Harris will be attacked viciously in this race. Already we have seen her laugh, her hair, her being a stepmother and her racial identity all being ridiculed and questioned. Having all of us women standing with her will make a significant difference.

There will be instances where we do not agree with all of Harris’ policies. It is not necessary to be in complete agreement to back her candidacy. I know from serving in the Maine Senate for eight years, four years as Senate President, that having the support of other women was crucial. I know the courage that it takes to stand in front of a room that is predominantly male and speak your mind, especially on women’s issues.

We all want an end to sexism and racism. Taking a public, noticeable and vocal position in support of Harris is a perfect opportunity to fight those two oppressions very directly. Buy a t-shirt, wear a Kamala hat, put a bumper sticker on your car. Risk being yelled at, or argued with, or having rude gestures made in your direction. We do not want Kamala facing this race alone. The solidarity we have with each other as women and girls cannot be underestimated.

Join me, your sister white woman, in supporting Kamala Harris for president – as loudly and visibly and joyfully as we can.

