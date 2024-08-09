The Altoona Curve scored seven runs in the fifth inning on their way to a 12-9 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in an Eastern League game Friday night at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Portland lost for the second time in 14 games.

The Curve trailed 5-1 after four innings. They grabbed the lead on an RBI double by Carter Bins and a two-run home run by Brendan Dixon. Abrahan Gutierrez added a bases-load walk, Matt Fraizer a two-run single and Bins an RBI single.

Altoona added three more runs in the sixth.

Portland’s Kristian Campbell extended his on-base streak to 24 games with a solo home run in the first inning. He finished 2 for 5. Teammate Roman Anthony extended his on-base streak to 20, hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning.

Cather Kyle Teel had two hits, including a home run for the Sea Dogs.

Copy the Story Link