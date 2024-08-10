The Portland Sea Dogs scored 10 runs in the sixth inning after being held hitless through the first five innings to beat the Altoona Curve, 10-4, in an Eastern League game Saturday night at Hadlock Field.

Alex Binelas hit a three-run home run to start the rally for Portland. Philip Sikes hits a solo home run and an RBI double, Kristian Campbell had a two-run home run, Roman Anthony a two-run single and Ahbram Liendo an RBI single.

Campbell walked in the first to extend his on-base streak to 25 games. He finished 1 for 2 with RBI, two runs scored and two walks. Anthony’s on-base streak reached 21 games.

Carter Bins hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth to give Altoona 1-0 lead.

Portland has won 13 of their last 15 games.

Red Sox No. 1 prospect shortstop Marcelo Mayer was activated from the injured list, but did not play.

