PORTLAND – Jedidiah David Watson, 44, of Portland, passed away on Aug. 6, 2024.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.