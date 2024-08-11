PORTLAND – Jedidiah David Watson, 44, of Portland, passed away on Aug. 6, 2024.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

