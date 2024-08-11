PORTLAND – Rosemary Reddy, 94, passed away on Aug. 7, 2024, at her home.

Rosemary was born on April 7, 1930, in Portland, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Reddy. She grew up on Munjoy Hill and attended local schools, graduating from Portland High School in the class of 1948. After high school, she worked at Hannaford Brothers until 1958, after which she began a long career with the New England Telephone Company.

Rosemary was a talented piano player who was known for her private and independent nature. Though she was often stubborn, she was deeply loving and caring, always putting family and friends first. She enjoyed traveling, taking cruises to places like the Bahamas, and even made a special trip to Ireland to visit family. Family gatherings were important to her, and she was always in attendance.

A devout Catholic, Rosemary was a parishioner of both the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and St. Pius X Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo at St. Pius X and volunteered at St. Joseph’s Manor and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church fairs. She was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. In her spare time, Rosemary was a talented knitter, creating beautiful crocheted blankets and doilies.

Her family fondly remembers her delicious raspberry squares and cherishes the memories of her as the aunt who kept all the secrets. She was always on the go, full of energy and a love for life.

Her family would like to thank Terry, her home health aid as well as Carolyn, from Northern Light Hospice, for their kind and compassionate care of Rosemary.

Rosemary was predeceased by her brother, Charles Reddy; her special nephew, James “Jim” Reddy in 2015; and her best friend, Eleanor Bernabei.

She is survived by her godchild and cousin, Mary McCallum Reid; as well as nieces, nephews; cousins; and extended family members. Rosemary also had a close relationship with the Bernabei family, who will fondly miss her.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A prayer service will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Memorial contributions may be made

in her memory to

Northern Light Hospice,

P.O. Box 679,

Portland, ME 04104

Copy the Story Link