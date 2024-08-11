YARMOUTH – Erland “Joe” Penley passed away on July 21, 2024. Joe was born on March 24, 1930, in Mechanic Falls. He was raised by his Aunt Marjorie who lived in South Paris. He married the love of his life, Barbara Benton, in 1957.

Joe graduated from South Paris High School and Farmington Teacher’s College. He taught school in Skowhegan for a few years before being drafted by the U.S. Army in 1957. Joe taught history and coached football for 38 years in Skowhegan. He loved coaching and later became the Athletic Director at Skowhegan High School.

Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 67 years; his sons Brian (Lisa) and David; and grandsons Samuel and Hunter.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Coastal Manor and Northern Light Health Hospice for the wonderful care he received during his illness.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the Penley Family and sign Joe’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made

in his memory to:

Home Care & Hospice

50 Foden Rd.

South Portland, ME 04106

Copy the Story Link