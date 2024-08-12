Gulf of Maine Books in Brunswick will host an afternoon with Lucy Lippard — writer, art critic, curator, activist and life-long Maine summer resident — at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Lippard’s new book, “Stuff: Instead of a Memoir,” will be the topic of discussion.

Called “a playful and beautifully illustrated window into her adventurous life,” “Stuff” tells the story of Lippard’s life through her stuff where, “Each object is a memory — time and cultural histories are embedded in these objects.” Readers see the world and the author’s life in it through the stories of the various objects which live in Lippard’s house with her.

Lippard was one of the very first speakers at Gulf of Maine Books, back in 1979. The book store will have copies of “Stuff” available as well as several other titles by Lippard, including: “Lure of the Local: Sense of Place in a Multicentered Society,” “Overlay: Contemporary Art and the Art of Prehistory” and a new edition of her early novel “I See/You Mean.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Gulf of Maine Books at (207) 729-5083.

Copy the Story Link