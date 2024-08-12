The Aug. 5 “Another View” pointed out that, childless cat ladies aside, the low birthrate is a problem because there aren’t enough younger workers to support the older retired population (“JD Vance’s approach to reversing birth trends is the wrong one”). That doesn’t mean there isn’t a problem. So instead of raising taxes on the rich, we should push to continue to overpopulate the world?

I remember writing a paper on abortion in the early 1970s for a sociology class. My research found that abortion bans and restrictions coincided with the Industrial Revolution and the need for more workers. How sad it is to see the same cycle repeating itself.

We have a housing crisis. Where are all those young workers going to live? How are they going to commute to work with our overcrowded highways?

Jan Strout

Gray

