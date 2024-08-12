The Amazing Acro-Cats and The Rock Cats

7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday. The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $60. thehillarts.me

You shouldn’t need much purr-suasion to go see The Amazing Acro-Cats and The Rock Cats perform in Portland. All of the cats are former orphans, rescues and strays who have been given a new lease on their nine lives with careers in show business. The Acro-Cats ride skateboards, jump through hoops, balance on balls and have several other claw-some tricks. You’ll also rock out to The Rock Cats as they play guitar, drums and piano and are visited by the sax, trumpet and clarinet playing Jazz Cats. The tour supports the non-profit Rock Cats Rescue and its mission of saving cats and finding them forever homes.

Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival

Friday through Sunday. Simard-Payne Park, Lewiston. laballoonfest.org

Give your weekend a lift by popping over to the the Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival. Formerly known as the Great Falls Balloon Festival, many of the elements are the same, including the opportunity to book a ride on a balloon. The festival also features plenty of food, an artisans and makers trade show, a parade and other entertainment. Some of this year’s specialty balloons are the Alien Rocket, Sunny Boy, SnoBird and the Cake Balloon, among several others. If you’re an early riser, hit the pancake breakfast on Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 10 a.m. There’s also the Motors on Main classic car show from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Maine Highland Games and Scottish Festival

8 a.m. Saturday. Thomas Point Beach, Brunswick, $30, $5 for kids 6-12, free for 5 and under. mainehighlandgames.org

The 45th annual Maine Highland Games and Scottish Festival is jam-packed with events honoring Scottish culture and athleticism. Immerse yourself in the world of pipe-and-drums competitions, storytelling, dancing demonstrations, border collie agility demonstrations, Celtic music, bagpipes and an epic food court. The awe-inspiring athletic competitions include the stone toss and caber (tree) toss.

‘The Wizard of Oz’

2 p.m. Saturday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $9, $6 18 and under. lincolntheater.net

You could while away the hours conferrin’ with the flowers, or you could use your brain and celebrate the 85th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz” by seeing it in Damariscotta. Travel back to Oz with Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow, and hear the iconic songs “Over the Rainbow,” “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” and “If I Only Had a Brain.” Even though there’s no place like home, this is a rare opportunity to see the classic film on a big screen, so follow the road to the Midcoast and make it happen.

Fred Armisen

8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Fred Armisen wears many hats as a comic, writer, producer and musician. His hit series “Portlandia” with Carrie Brownstein is one of the funniest shows in recent TV history, and Armisen also spent more than a decade as cast member of “Saturday Night Live.” His show at the State Theatre is called “Comedy for Musicians but Everyone is Welcome,” and his band features members of indie rock acts Les Savy Fav and Girls Against Boys. You can expect to completely rock out but will likely also laugh your head off all night long.

