For many kids, summer is a cherished respite from the routine of school — a time to have fun and enjoy hot days swimming in the lake. For Owen Pulchino, the start of vacation has always been tricky.

“At the YMCA, he kept getting bullied,” said Morgan Pulchino, Owen’s mother. “I’d pick him up, and his eyes were bloodshot from crying.”

Pulchino lauded Heart Roots’ Sunbeam sessions as a “godsend,” mentioning that while many outdoor programs foster a love for the great outdoors, they aren’t all supportive of those with disabilities. After some failed attempts she said her family found a favorite.

Hearty Roots has offered Sunbeam, a nature day camp for kids with developmental barriers, for three years. This July, the program took place at the organization’s new property in Bremen instead of Boothbay’s Knickerbocker Lake.

What sets the camp apart is its heightened 7:15 staff-to-student ratio and a program designed by Lauren Cucci and Jessica Berk, two adventure mentors who are licensed social workers.

There’s a sense of preparedness — variables can quickly shift — but there’s also a touch of magic, Berk said; when you tap into the perspective of those who identify as neurodivergent, you view the world differently.

Closing circle

On July 26, campers gathered for a closing circle — a chance to reflect on the week at camp, express gratitude for what was and will be, and show appreciation for the land.

“What was your power word, Harper?” Cucci asked a camper rocking back and forth, a behavior many autistic people use to soothe themselves, commonly known as “stimming.”

“I am peaceful,” she replied, turning to show the flag she hand-designed.

During the week, campers decorated a piece of fabric with a self-affirmation or “power word” to later turn into a flag banner. They shared their work at the final ceremony. Different phrases included: “I am … a leader, unique, loving, strong, curious, a rainbow of emotions, vibrant, special and proud.”

In the woods, kids “get to reconnect with themselves,” Cucci said. “They pick up a stick and start building a fort, whereas, in a classroom, they might struggle to open a lunchbox. It makes our job easy; nature provides all the supplies campers need.”

Cucci’s goal is to connect with campers, many of whom fall on the severe end of the autism spectrum, in hopes that the curated setting will help improve their verbal and social skills.

And it appears to be doing just that — she reported more interaction between campers than she sees when working with students in the classroom.

“One of the beautiful parts of the closing circle is families get to learn about their kiddo,” said Jess Donohoe, Hearty Roots deputy director. “They hear from a mentor, who saw them shine when they weren’t around. This often expands their view of who their kid is and how they act.”

On creating an ‘inclusive’ camp program

Campers weren’t the only ones using mantras for motivation. Mentors Cucci and Berk found strength in the phrase “I am flexible.”

Berk, a social worker at Great Salt Bay School in Damariscotta, admitted there was a learning curve. When organizing the program, she had to “think outside the four-wall setting and embrace spontaneity.”

Each morning, campers predicted how their moods might change throughout the day — much like a weather report. Berk explained that the exercise demonstrated how humans, like nature, are meant to fluctuate.

“The power of choice guides our interactions,” Berk said. “Campers use their voice, and we listen. If they want to dive in the water, sure, no pressure, or they can spend the week onshore. Our main priority is to meet them where they’re at.”

Cucci noted that discipline is equally important as adapting when creating camp programs. Unlike in a traditional school setting, there is no hierarchy — the kids tell the mentors what they need; they run the show.

Berk and Cucci agreed that they learned just as much, if not more, from the campers.

One of camper, being vision-impaired, needed help mapping out the terrain. At the start of the week, she was guided over roots and fallen branches; by the end, she could manage by herself.

“As humans, we are amazing creatures,” Berk said. “This session reminded me of the power of resilience and how little it takes — fresh air and kind friends — to feel joy.”

Seeking connection

Moving forward, Hearty Roots aims to position itself as an adaptive program. However, given the current state of the trails, it’s not yet able to do so. For now, the group’s primary focus is to connect local youth, of all sorts, to nature.

After watching her son, Owen, face rejection after rejection, Pulchino found Sunbeam serendipitous. Owen began sleeping better and inviting friends to play after camp. Pulchino said “the light in his eyes returned.”

“Owen has so much love to give,” she said. “He longs to connect but often gets turned down because he has a different way of expressing himself. Spectrum disorders manifest differently, and it’s been great for him to see such a broad range expressed in his new friends.”

Pulchino described herself as a proponent of early intervention. When her 4-year-old daughter, who is level three autistic, reaches the age requirements, she hopes to enroll her in the camp as well.

Future counselors (in training)

While Sunbeam prides itself on its go-with-the-flow-mentality, the one firm rule is: No bullies allowed.

Clara Mundy and Chloe Joneth live in Boothbay. They commuted an hour daily to get to camp, but both agreed it is worth it.

“I was nervous people would be mean,” Mundy said. “But one of my skills is that everywhere I go, I make at least one friend.

Since it was Mundy’s first time attending, she only signed up for the first week. Next year, she hopes to return for the full session and, one day, even train to become a counselor.

“When I make a friend, it makes me feel fuzzy inside,” Mundy said. “This has been my favorite summer, I’m so glad I came.”

It was Joneth’s third year attending Sunbeam. Like Mundry, she aspires to become a counselor; this year, she began mentoring younger campers.

“I liked paddleboarding,” said Joneth, adding that on the hottest day, she finally slipped into the water. “Being by the pond makes me feel calm. My heart is happy here.”

