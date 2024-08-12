Richard Raymond Lizotte, 79, of Biddeford, died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, following a brief hospitalization.

Richard was born No. 14, 1944, in Biddeford, Maine, to Raymond Andrew Lizotte and Claire L. Connelly Lizotte. He graduated from Biddeford High School in 1963, and later attended St. Francis College and Nasson College, where he majored in English. He received a diploma in broadcasting from Northeast Broadcasting School in Boston.

Richard married Fernande Lizotte June 15, 2002.

Richard served as a U.S. Navy Journalist/photographer in DaNang, South Vietnam, during the Vietnam war, often traveling independently within the I Corps tactical zone. He wrote feature stories that were used by both military and civilian publications, and was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V for his work. After Vietnam, he was stationed in Adak, Alaska, where he worked for the Armed Forces Radio Service, which involved news writing, radio/TV production, and live broadcasting. He later worked with the Public Affairs Office of the U.S. Second Fleet based in Norfolk, Virginia, where he produced press releases and worked on archives before being honorably discharged.

Upon returning to civilian life, Richard was a radio announcer at WWNH in Rochester, New Hampshire. He began his more than 25-year career in daily newspapers as a wire editor at Foster’s Daily Democrat in Dover, New Hampshire, Richard went on to work as assistant city editor/wire editor at the Kennebec Journal in Augusta, which included extensive daily page design, primarily page one. He then accepted a position at the Lewiston Daily Sun as assistant city editor, later becoming the city editor of the Lewiston Sun Journal. His career in newspapers was capstoned by his work as state slot and copy editor at the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, where he worked for 13 years. Richard then transitioned, finding opportunity to be of service as a commercial bus driver for York County Community Action Corporation’s transportation department. This job allowed him to assist community members by providing transportation for individuals with limited access to medical appointments and places of work, a job which brought him great fulfillment.

Following retirement, he volunteered regularly at Habitat for Humanity of York County at the ReStore. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Fern. He was an avid reader and consumer of news, a lover of coffee and a good doughnut. He was a quiet observer with a quick wit, and a deep appreciation of the kindness of others. He served as dedicated caretaker to his beloved Fern following her diagnosis with cancer.

Richard was predeceased by his wife Fernande E. Lizotte on April 2, 2021.

Surviving are: three sons, Patrick Lizotte and his wife Ashley of Damariscotta, Chris Motil and his wife Brianne of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and Geoffrey Motil of Lewiston; two daughters, Constance Lizotte and her husband Gregory Denke of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Nichole Jackson and her boyfriend Aaron Rucker of Waxhaw, North Carolina; and 10 grandchildren.

A service will be held at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, Maine on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard to Habitat for Humanity of York County at habitatyorkcounty.org.

Copy the Story Link