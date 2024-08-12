A Determination Marine tug boat tows the wrecked 83-foot motor vessel Jacob Pike through Portland on Aug. 8. The Jacob Pike sunk in Harpswell on Jan. 10, and salvage crews refloated the vessel. Lt. Pamela Manns photos
A Coast Guard 29-foot response boat enforces a safety zone around a tug boat towing the wrecked 83-foot motor vessel Jacob Pike through Portland on Aug. 8.
A Marine tug boat pulls the recovered Jacob Pike near Portland on Aug. 8.
