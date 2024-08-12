Where did summer go? It seems like only yesterday we were congratulating our 2024 graduating class, and now we’re preparing to welcome students for the 2024–2025 school year.

The beginning of a school year is an exciting time. Many students are experiencing a first — first day in pre-K, elementary school, junior high or high school. For some, it may be the first day in the Brunswick school system.

Here at the Brunswick School Department, we are experiencing a first as well. Our Central Office has moved into the former site of the Coffin School, and I think visitors will be pleased with the new location.

Our former office, in the Hawthorne School, enjoyed the character of this majestic, old building, with its hardwood floors, tall windows, high ceilings, and structural details. But the building, built in the 1910s, is not fully compliant with today’s ADA standards, and lacks the spaces to accommodate the needs of a modern school district.

As a community dedicated to inclusivity and equal access for all, it is crucial that all public buildings be fully accessible to all. The single-level Coffin building is fully accessible to people with disabilities.

The Coffin building also places our offices into a more central location, next to the Junior High School and a very short drive from Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School. Our maintenance team worked hard to update and freshen up the facility, and we’re very pleased with the final product.

Howa Abdille, our ESOL (English for speakers of other languages) coordinator for ML (multilingual learner) students and family engagement, regularly meets with families and offers workshops at Coffin. She’s seeing an uptick in visits by ESOL families and says the new location is much more welcoming, with bright rooms, better parking, updated technology and easy access.

In addition to connecting with families, the new Coffin location offers better space for staff development. It’s much easier to adapt to meet the needs of a specific meeting, says Suellyn Santiago, our chief academic officer. One day, we may host the school board; the next day, a regional training for math teachers. Having a dedicated professional development meeting space is such an incredible benefit.

Finally, the move presents significant cost savings to the town and its taxpayers. Dawn Blanchard, our director of personnel and finance, estimates annual savings between $50,000 and $75,000. Dawn counts herself among those who give two thumbs up to Coffin. Her department’s records are much more accessible, improving efficiencies and reducing the repeated stair climbing necessary to retrieve them at Hawthorne. Most importantly, she enjoys seeing more people in the single-level building and says that many people have replaced the stair climbing with counting steps.

I have many fond memories of my days at Hawthorne School. At the same time, I’m looking forward to creating new ones at Coffin School. If you’re in the area, stop by to say hello. This is your school district, and we’re grateful to serve our families and the community.

And to our students, best of luck as you head back to school and on any “firsts” coming your way this fall. I hope you’re as excited about the new year as I am.

Phillip Potenziano is superintendent of Brunswick schools.

