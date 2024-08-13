Eli Spaulding of Freeport shot 8-over par 80 in the second round of the U.S. Amateur golf tournament and missed the cut on Tuesday at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minneapolis.

Spaulding, who qualified for the tournament by winning the Maine Amateur championship in June, shot 6-over 76 in the first round Monday and finished at 14-over for the tournament.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Los Angeles Lakers’ defense of the NBA Cup title will begin on Nov. 15 in San Antonio against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, and Klay Thompson will be back at Golden State – as a visitor with Dallas – on Nov. 12.

The NBA released the schedule of the group play games on Tuesday, with those contests getting played on a series of Tuesdays and Fridays starting Nov. 12 and ending Dec. 3. Each team was assigned to a five-team group and plays the other four clubs in that group once.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers went 7-0 in the tournament last season – when it was simply called the In-Season Tournament – and beat the Indiana Pacers in the final in Las Vegas. The semifinals and finals return to Las Vegas this year, with the semis on Dec. 14 and the title game on Dec. 17.

The defending NBA champion Boston Celtics will begin NBA Cup play on Nov. 12 against Atlanta. They will also have group play games against Cleveland, Washington and Chicago.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: DeeDee Hagemann, a three-year starter at Michigan State, has transferred to Memphis for her final season, Tigers Coach Alex Simmons announced.

Hagemann averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 assists per game last season and was named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Hagemann started all 30 games at guard last season and led the Big Ten with a Michigan State-record 2.84 assist-to-turnover ratio. She shot 41% on 3-pointers and 76.5% on free throws.

TENNIS: Matthew Forbes won the USTA 18-under singles boys’ national title to earn a spot in the U.S. Open later this month.

If Forbes enrolls as planned for his freshman season this year at Michigan State, he can’t cash in on the minimum of $100,000 in prize money from the Grand Slam tennis tournament.

Forbes beat Jack Kennedy in a four-set match on Sunday in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to get a wild-card entry into the U.S. Open with a record total of $75 million in compensation for players.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United signed Netherlands center back Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old De Ligt agreed to a five-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 26-year-old Mazraoui, who can play as a right back or left back, has a contract until June 2028, also with the option to extend for a further year.

• England forward Cole Palmer has signed a two-year contract extension that ties him to Chelsea until 2033, the Premier League club said.

Palmer joined from Manchester City in September last year and was one of the best players in the Premier League, finishing the campaign with 22 goals – only behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland – and securing a place in England’s squad for the European Championship.

CYCLING

WOMEN’S TOUR de FRANCE: Defending women’s Tour de France champion Demi Vollering won a short, sharp time trial through the streets of Rotterdam to take the overall leader’s yellow jersey from fellow Dutch rider Charlotte Kool in the third stage of this year’s tour.

Vollering’s win made it three victories in three stages for Dutch riders as the eight-stage tour started in the Netherlands.

Vollering, of the SD Worx-Protime team finished the 3.9-mile dash over tram rails and bridges in downtown Rotterdam in 7 minutes, 25 seconds. Her victory came hours after Kool beat another Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes on the line in the second stage.

