Lincoln Theater announces the return of “Talking Art in Maine,” welcoming notable artists and curators who have made a substantial contribution to the arts in the state of Maine, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Local artist Emily Sabino is taking over the helm as host of “Talking Art in Maine,” and special guest, artist David Estey, will join her Thursday.

Lincoln Theater’s last presentation of “Talking Art in Maine” took place in the fall of 2021 when Newcastle artist and former host Jane Dahmen decided to retire after years of commitment to creating and hosting the program. Lincoln Theater Director Christina Belknap always hoped to bring back the series, which had been a patron favorite for many years, but knew she couldn’t do it without the right person to run the show. After meeting and speaking with UMVA member Sabino, Belknap collaborated with her and Dahmen to relaunch the series.

Sabino is an abstract representational painter. Her work has been exhibited in galleries across Maine, and she is a board member of the Union of Maine Visual Artists, co-curating several exhibitions in 2024 and 2025. As the new host of “Talking Art in Maine,” Sabino will lead a series of live, one-on-one conversations discussing the work and contributions of artists and curators who have had a significant impact on art here in the state of Maine, such as her first guest, Estey.

Born in 1942 in Fort Fairfield into a family of laborers and storytellers, Estey grew up surrounded by nature. With no art in school, he taught himself to draw and paint, depicting hundreds of animals and people he imagined or found in books, magazines and movies. Estey has been in 24 solo shows and over 100 group and juried exhibits. His work is in private and organizational collections in 20 states and seven countries. He has produced over 10,800 pieces of art. His Maine roots, extensive study and experience beyond have earned the hard-won gravitas reflected in his work.

All events in the “Talking Art in Maine” series are offered free to the public thanks to the generous sponsorships from Damariscotta Hardware, The Damariscotta River Grill, Hammond Lumber and The Knickerbocker Group. General admission reservations can be made through the Lincoln Theater’s online box office at lincolntheater.net. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St., Damariscotta. More information is available online or by contacting the theater office at info@lincolntheater.net or 563-3424.

