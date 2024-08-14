Freeport Community Services invites the Freeport and Pownal community to celebrate Community Day on the occasion of FCS’ 50th anniversary. There will be a school supply giveaway, plus a live band, free food, a beer tent and more from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot St.

The traditional backpack and school supply giveaway to RSU 5 students is from 1-3 p.m. Local organizations will be tabling with games and activities, including the Freeport Lioness Lions, Town of Freeport, Bath Savings Bank, Maine Career Center and many more.

The 50th Birthday Bash is from 5-8 p.m. The parking lot and backyard at FCS will have a live rock band, Inside Wants Out. The Freeport Rotary will be grilling hot dogs and hamburgers free of charge. Freeport Oyster Bar and Maine Beer Company will be selling beer, beverages and oysters.

Freeport Community Services is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich lives, connect neighbors and help those in need in Freeport and Pownal.

