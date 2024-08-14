The Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce is treating local foodies to an evening of food and fun at its second Battle of the Boards event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Maine Tasting Center, 508 Bath Road, Wiscasset. The deadline to enter is Friday, Aug. 16.

Contestants may be as creative as they like with their charcuterie board entries. The 2023 first place winners, Dragonfly Cove Farm’s Marge Kilkelly and Mary Kate Reny, will return to defend their title. The cost to compete for chamber members is $30 and $45 for non-members. Boards will be judged on taste, originality/creativity and appearance/presentation. For complete contest information and to enter, visit wiscassetchamber.com/botb-contest-rules/ or call the chamber at 882-9600.

Tickets are $20 per attendee and include samples of the boards, a cash bar and a variety of vendors/demonstrators.

Cheryl “Shep” Rust, owner for 40 years of the Le Garage Restaurant in Wiscasset, is one of three judges this year. She has owned and operated Le Garage since 1977. Mike Urban, the second judge, is a New England-based food and travel writer, book publisher and the author of several books on New England cuisine. He is a regular food writer for Yankee magazine. The third judge, Jason Nappi, is the pizza weatherman with a great love of pizza, ice cream, nature and all things food. He maintains an active Facebook page and website blog, commenting on many foodie items, including his favorite, pizza and ice cream.

Cash prizes will be awarded — first place, $300; second, $200; and third, $100 — and there will be a People’s Choice Award as well.

Copy the Story Link