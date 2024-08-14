My wife and I have visited Portland for years. I have watched and witnessed the changes and development of Portland for a long while.

In the ’80s, drivers shared Commercial Street with train cars. The history is still there. What’s been lost recently is affordability. We stopped in at our absolute favorite chowder house on a Friday. Always a great feed, and the action on the waterfront is fun to watch. But the crowd was lighter than expected. A big reason for that is the absolutely ridiculous parking fees being charged by a third-party parking vendor. News flash: “Flex” pricing only works on a spreadsheet. The minimum charge is two hours at $28.

It’s killing Portland businesses! It’s taking from waitress tips. And it will drive tourists away.

What a sad end to years of great adventures. We won’t be back.

Chris Collings

Marion, Mass.

