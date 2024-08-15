Hi. Are you on the internet right now? We bet you could use a break. Take a scroll down this rock wall.

You’re now on a virtual trip to Blue Rock Industries in Westbrook, Maine, looking at close up photographs of one-of-a-kind, natural stone slabs and composites for countertops.You just scrolled past a piece of Crystal Fusion quartzite, a natural stone but not petrified lava or a core sample of the Grand Canyon.

What looks like the surface of a distant moon above is actually Kelvingrove Quartz by Cambria. Quartz is made from natural stone, pigments and binders. It’s a popular choice because of its durability.

This freshly frozen pond is another piece of quartzite.

Most people are looking for marble countertops. “Fantasy Brown,” above, is one of the most popular choices. However, marble is quite porous and needs to be protected from acidic spills. It is not generally recommended for kitchen countertops and better off in the bathroom where it will only encounter water.

All of the images you see here are from “remnants,” which are still pretty big pieces of rock or composite that remain from large scale projects. When you visit Blue Rock, you’ll find them leaning against each other in rows between the workshop and offices. Above you see three slices of quartz in front of two slabs of granite—Bianco Sarto is the lighter one, and Uba Tuba the darker.

“Viscon White” is a dramatic, graphic granite. It originates in India. It comes in polished, honed and leathered finishes. Above is a close-up view and below is a wide shot of a different slab.

We are reminded of a rainstorm, a foggy day on the ocean, or that time we conquered a peak in the White Mountains.

Above is another piece of quartzite. Proving each rock’s natural state, this slice had cracks in the most elaborate part. Not every beauty is meant to be installed.

Shades of red or crimson can be hard to find amongst granite, but this one, “Moon White,” is frequently found to have garnet highlights.

Planet Mars, a quartz composite, stands out amidst Azul Platino granite at bottom and to the right, and White Platinum above.

Two slices of nearly translucent Taj Mahal quartzite rest against each other, leaving a gap where the light gets in.

Thanks for scrolling by and remember: you can do this in real life too. If you need some fresh air and want to activate your inner geologist, visit Blue Rock Industries at 737 Spring Street in Westbrook.

