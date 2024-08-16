Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will miss Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox due to swelling in the back of his right elbow.

Bregman said that the problem began when he slept on it wrong a few days ago. Bregman said that he had an MRI and it showed no damage. He doesn’t believe the issue is serious, and thinks he should return to the lineup after a few days of rest.

“Obviously it’s pretty unfortunate because I’m swinging the bat really well right now,” he said before the Astros opened a three-game series against the White Sox. “I’m playing really well. So, hopefully, I can come back in a few days and be ready to roll.

“But this has no long-term effect or anything like that. It’s just something I’ve got to knock out right now and then get back to playing.”

Bregman said he could to miss the weekend series and return for the start of Monday’s series against the Boston Red Sox.

Bregman is hitting .261 with 19 homers and 59 RBI this season. He has homered in four of his last five games, and has six RBI and 11 hits in that stretch.

He was named co-American League player of the week last week with teammate Yordan Alvarez after batting .444 with three doubles, three homers, six RBI and a 1.389 OPS in six games.

DODGERS: Pitcher Tyler Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow tendinitis.

It’s the second IL stint this season for the 31-year-old right-hander.

Glasnow is 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA over 22 starts in his first season with the Dodgers. He has a career-high 168 strikeouts in 134 innings and has held hitters to a .190 batting average.

Glasnow, acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay last December, was selected to his first All-Star team in July. He didn’t get a decision in his most recent outing Sunday at Pittsburgh, where he threw 98 pitches while allowing two runs in seven innings.

BREWERS: President of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold said the back surgery that Christian Yelich underwent Friday should enable the 2018 NL MVP to be ready for the start of the 2025 season.

“By doing this sooner, it does allow him to hopefully be ready for Opening Day next year,” Arnold said before the Brewers faced the Cleveland Guardians.

Arnold was asked about the possibility the three-time All-Star could be available for the beginning of spring training.

“That’s my understanding, but you never know with a back and how that’s going to respond with the surgery he had,” Arnold said. “We’re optimistic about him being ready for opening day.”

The 32-year-old Yelich was leading the NL in batting (.315) and on-base percentage (.406) in his 12th major league season when he went on the injured list in late July.

He hasn’t played since getting removed from a game at the Chicago Cubs on July 23. Yelich has been dealing with back issues for several years.

RANGERS: Three-time Cy Young Award winner and active strikeout leader Max Scherzer, who has started only once for Texas since turning 40 last month, threw a 25-pitch bullpen session and said his injuries this season haven’t made him reconsider whether he wants to keep pitching.

“I’ve been able to go out there and compete, but I haven’t been fully myself,” Scherzer said after the bullpen, his first since going on the 15-day injured list two weeks ago because of shoulder fatigue. ”When I’ve been out there competing, I still feel I can pitch at a high level. There are still things I can do with the baseball that I can pitch at a high level with.”

Scherzer (2-4, 3.89 ERA) expects to throw a longer bullpen Sunday, but said he felt good after ramping back up on the mound. He and the Rangers will decide after that whether he needs more work or is ready for a return to the rotation.

