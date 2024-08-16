The Portland Sea Dogs scored four times in the first inning on their way to an 8-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night in Binghamton, New York to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Alex Binelas had a two-run single, Philip Sikes an RBI double and Tyler Miler an RBI ground out in the first for Portland. The Sea Dogs tacked a run in the fifth on a sac fly by Allan Castro and three in the ninth on a two-run single by Elih Marrero and an RBI double by Corey Rosier.

Isaac Coffey allowed one run on three hits in five innings to earn the win and improve to 10-2. He struck out nine and walked one. Robert Kwiatowski pitched three innings, allowing one run and three hits, and Jonathan Brand pitched a scoreless ninth for Portland.

Jaylen Palmer had a solo home run in the third and Jeremiah Jackson an RBI single in the eighth for Binghamton.

